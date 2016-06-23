Global Edition
Xi-proposed community of shared future helps chart course for troubled world
01-20 19:03
President Xi Jinping on Wednesday renewed his call for building a community of shared future, offering inspiration to a world beset by rising challenges and risks.
Premier solicits public opinions on draft government work report
01-20 23:12
Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday chaired a seminar to solicit opinions from representatives of non-Communist parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and persons without party affiliation on the draft government work report.
Over one million people stage massive anti-Trump protests across U.S.
01-22 07:23
Over one million people Saturday took to the streets and staged rallies across the United States to protest against President Donald Trump's first full day as the 45th U.S. President.
Half million Anti-Trump protesters rally in LA
Iraqi forces continue fighting at last IS strongholds in E Mosul
01-22 03:40
Iraqi security forces on Saturday continued fierce clashes to drive out the militants of the IS group from their last strongholds in the northern outskirts of the city of Mosul.
Trump to meet with British PM on Friday
Fmr Gambian President Jammeh leaves Gambia
British PM calls for early Brexit talks
Moving U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem will ignite region
12 die as passenger train derails in southern India
Two killed as Saudi police raid terrorist hideouts
China
E China's Tianshenggang Channel Bridge finishes closure
12 feared dead in central China landslide
Chinese gov't to cut more red-tape
NE China province elects 40 new national lawmakers
China to improve government service for new economy
In-Depth
Countries hope to work with Trump administration, worry about "America first"
Xinhua Insight: China's rustbelt shows signs of economic recovery
Commentary: As Trump takes office, cooperation best option for U.S.-China ties, global interests
Commentary: "Freedom of speech" unacceptable as fig-leaf for Japanese ultra-right wing's attempt to revise history
Xinhua Insight: Discipline inspection rules published to improve self-supervision
Entertainment
Chinese comedian Zhou Libo arrested in Long Island for allegedly possessing gun, drug
2-day wedding exhibition opens in Frankfurt
Models present creations by Issey Miyake in Paris
Stars dazzle at People's Choice Awards in LA
Miss Universe contestants visit Philippine Navy Headquarters
Odd News
23 panda cubs send Chinese New Year greetings in SW China
Orthodox Epiphany celebrations held in Moscow
Barbie-themed sightseeing bus debuts in Shanghai
Snow seen in Odem at Golan Heights
No Pants Subway Ride Berlin 2017 held in Germany
World
Protesters march in London against Trump
Half million Anti-Trump protesters rally in LA
Hungarian FM confirms death of 16 students in Italy bus crash
Protestors in Helsinki hope for U.S. to be "kind again"
Libya's neighbors urge dialogue to end crisis, reject foreign interference
Culture & Edu
Festive lantern fair lights up Bangkok
Monks practice martial arts at Shaolin Temple in central China's Henan
Light festival themed on Belt and Road Initiative kicks off in NW China
People prepare for Chinese Lunar New Year of Rooster in Jakarta, Indonesia
Chinese TV series of Three Kingdoms to be broadcast in Thailand late January
Sci & Tech
Wheat experiment renews Egypt's hope to achieve food self-sufficiency
Solar halo appears over snow-covered scenic spot in NE China
Revolutionary "smart needle" to help make brain surgeries safer: Aussie researchers
Artificial intelligence may cut plug-in hybrid fuel consumption by one third
Brain repositions eyeballs during blink: study
Travel
Villagers held folk art performance to celebrate Xiaonian in NW China
Vietnam to upgrade southern intl airport
Park ice rinks open to public in Beijing
Weather forecast for major Chinese cities, regions -- Jan. 21
Migrant workers get free coach service back to hometowns in E China
Business
Xinhua Insight: China's rustbelt shows signs of economic recovery
Bank of China officially opens branch in Serbia
Global elites at Davos forum express confidence in free trade
Spotlight: Bilateral investments bring U.S. and China closer
Chemical giant eyes bigger presence in China
Sports
Thailand beats Ukraine 1-0 in CFA Int'l Women's Football Tournament
Striker Bobadilla extends at Augsburg
O'Sullivan to fight for Masters title against Perry
Real Madrid beat Malaga 2-1
Feature: Ping Pong contest held in Netherlands to welcome giant pandas
Health
Many older patients in Norwegian hospitals malnourished: report
Coffee consumption may counter age-related inflammation
Controversial lap band surgery "beneficial" for very obese teens: Australian study
Fewer Norwegians smoke daily than 10 years ago
Aust'n researchers discover key to prolonging life of cancer-fighting cells
Forum
"Rooster" themed papercutting works made in N China's village
2017 North American Int'l Auto Show held in Detroit
Rooster-shaped dough modellings made to greet Chinese lunar new year
People celebrate Orthodox Christmas in Tbilisi, Georgia
24 Solar Terms: 6 things you may not know about Minor Cold
Video
23 panda cubs extend Chinese New Year greetings
Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th US president
1500 lanterns light up London's Chinese lantern festival
Stunning icicles, rainbow on Hukou Waterfall
Fast and powerful martial arts display at Mt Song
ISIL surrounds Deir al-Zor and launches rocket projectiles
New China
Chinese migrant girl's 40-hour home journey for Chinese New Year reunion
Coffee consumption may counter age-related inflammation
Over one million people stage massive anti-Trump protests across U.S.
Roundup: More survivors saved in Italy's ski hotel buried by avalanche
Biz China Weekly
Macro-economy
Industries
Companies
Trade
In-depth
Financials
Markets
Jan. 9 - Jan. 15
China's supply-side structural reform has delivered initial results and started to provide new impetus for economic growth, the country's top economic planner said.
Chinese president hails China-Switzerland "exemplary" partnership
Chinese premier hears opinions on gov't work report
Another round of smog predicted for Beijing
Trump's team raises record 90 million U.S. dollars for inauguration day events
Middle East Peace Conference held in Paris
Media speculations on Britain's quit from EU single market accumulating
Festival lanterns lit up to greet upcoming Spring Festival in Henan
Temple fair of "Happy Spring Festival" held in Vientiane
Chile beats Iceland 1-0 to win China Cup title
Diesel Black Gold show held in Milan
Xi-proposed community of shared future helps chart course for troubled world
China to continue higher-level opening up: premier
China's economy grows 6.7 pct, remains global growth driver
Web users select China's "Good Samaritans"
20 killed as blast hits market area in NW Pakistan
S. Koreans condemn right-wing Japanese hotel distorting wartime history
More SMEs debut on China's New Third Board
Spotlight: Turkey at threshold for shift to presidential system
Moving U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem will ignite region
Over one million people stage massive anti-Trump protests across U.S.
Special Reports
President Xi visits Switzerland, attends WEF annual meeting
Yearender 2016
Quick Vote
Do you think artificial intelligence will replace humans since AlphaGo defeated Lee Sedol?
