President Xi visits Switzerland, attends WEF annual meeting
 
 
Asia & Pacific
Americas
Europe
Middle East
Africa
Organizations
Catch-all
Opinion
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
China
World
Business
Culture
Sports
Entertainment
Science
Health
 
  G20
  CPC
  South China Sea
  Belt and Road Initiative
  AIIB
  RMB
  Refugee
  Zika
  IS
  Syria
 
 
Over one million people stage massive anti-Trump protests across U.S.
01-22 07:23
Over one million people Saturday took to the streets and staged rallies across the United States to protest against President Donald Trump's first full day as the 45th U.S. President.
Half million Anti-Trump protesters rally in LA
 
China   >>
In-Depth   >>
Entertainment   >>
Odd News   >>
World   >>
Culture & Edu   >>
Sci & Tech   >>
Travel   >>
Business   >>
Sports   >>
Health   >>
Forum   >>
 
Video   >>
New China   >>
Biz China Weekly   >>
Special Reports   >>

Facebook

Twitter

Youtube

Xinhuanet

Xinhuanet App

010020070750000000000000011200000000000000