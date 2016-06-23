Global Edition
Commentary: Year of the Rooster, a year of focused reform
02-04 07:27
As Chinese people return to work Friday, the country has entered a new year, a year in which focused reform will play a key role in the country's development.
Year of the Rooster to bring multiple missions
China urges U.S. to stop making wrong remarks on Diaoyu Islands
02-04 08:29
China on Friday urged the United States to stop making wrong remarks on the issue of the Diaoyu Islands sovereignty after U.S. defense secretary James Mattis reportedly said the U.S.-Japan mutual defense treaty applies to the islands.
EU hails "sensible ways" to migration, cautious on transatlantic ties
02-04 02:42
The European Union hailed the measures of more cooperation with Libya adopted Friday at its Malta informal summit as "sensible ways" to address migration.
Angela Merkel calls for European unity
Tusk seeks second term as EU president
U.S. imposes sanctions on Iranian entities, individuals after missile test
02-04 01:02
The United States on Friday announced sanctions on multiple entities and individuals involved in Iran's ballistic missile program and providing support to a military force in Iran.
Iran says to counteract fresh U.S. sanctions
Louvre attack suspect Egyptian national
Paris kicks off int'l bidding for 2024 Olympics
Austrian Muslims to protest against headscarf ban
Thousands of visas revoked under Trump's travel ban
Russian embassy attacked by mortars in Damascus
Al-Qaida deploys scores of fighters in 3 Yemeni towns
China
China invites journalists to cover political meetings
Continuous cooperation serves interests of China, United States: Chinese State Councilor
•
China urges U.S. to stop making wrong remarks on Diaoyu Islands
State Council safeguards migrant workers' rights
China issues yellow alert for fog
In-Depth
Commentary: Year of the Rooster, a year of focused reform
China Focus: Spring Festival injects hope for stellar economic year
•
Economic Watch: China starts year of rooster with robust growth momentum
•
News Analysis: Is Australia prepared for China-Australia Year of Tourism 2017?
•
Spotlight: Chinese New Year brings good fortune to Sydney
Entertainment
Highlights of Indonesia Fashion Week 2017
Ren Jialun releases fashion shots
•
2017 Spring Festival sees record holiday box office
•
Popular Chinese teenage star speaks on quality education at UN forum
•
New York Philharmonic enchants audience with Chinese folk music
Odd News
Surging waves beat against shore in NW Spain
Taipei Int'l Comics and Animation Festival opens
•
Some 2,000 people bathe in Epecuen Lake to beat Guinness Record
•
In pics: Plum blossoms in E China's Jiangsu
•
In pics: Mountain roads, Mount Qomolangma, SW China
World
Palestinian president on three-day visit to Bangladesh
Body found in maritime search for missing victims of Sabah boat sinking
•
EU does not believe in walls, bans over immigration issue: EU's Mogherini
•
Myanmar's president arrives in Cambodia for state visit
•
S.Korea, U.S. to hold larger-scale joint war games in spring
Culture & Edu
People of Miao ethnic group take part in events welcoming spring
Spotlight: Chinese tourists embrace foreign cultural experience instead of shopping
•
Australia's ANU ranked in the world's top 10 'international universities'
•
Lantern parade held to celebrate Lunar New Year in SE China
•
Feature: Greeks celebrate Chinese New Year in Athens
Sci & Tech
Study: thirdhand smoke affects weight, blood cell development in mice
Crucial sea sponge identification made easier by Australian scientists
•
China to boost development of photovoltaic power technology
•
535-mln-yr-old creature may be earliest human ancestor: research
•
Aust'n scientists use soybeans to create "commercially viable" graphene
Travel
China railways brace for post-holiday travel rush
Tourists visit lantern fair during Lunar New Year holiday in N China's Hebei
•
China-Nepal airline adds new aircraft in its fleet
•
Tourists visit lantern fair at Kaifeng in central China's Henan
•
New air route to link Fuzhou, New York
Business
China's Jack Ma Foundation launches scholarship program in Australia
UnionPay cross-border transactions surge in Spring Festival spree
•
Chinese shares retreat Friday on global fluctuations
•
China's manufacturing sector stays in expansionary territory
•
China raises SLF interest rates
Sports
Activities launched to promote Paris bid to host 2024 Olympic Games
Efes break Red Star's winning streak in basketball Euroleague
•
Hamburg down Leverkusen 1-0 in German Bundesliga
•
Real Madrid's Lucas Silva has Brazil call-up on mind
•
FIFA rejects Bolivia appeal against points deduction
Health
WHO calls for early cancer diagnosis
Australian led scientists discover new bacteria that could change evolution theory
•
Analysis: MRI brain scans may help prevent adolescent substance abuse
•
Link between human body clock and breast cancer risk discovered
•
Spotlight: Canadian-Chinese study says Alzheimer's disease can begin in womb
Forum
Exhibitions held at Hebei Museum in north China
2017 North American Int'l Auto Show held in Detroit
•
Rooster-shaped dough modellings made to greet Chinese lunar new year
•
People celebrate Orthodox Christmas in Tbilisi, Georgia
•
24 Solar Terms: 6 things you may not know about Minor Cold
Video
The changing face of Sichuan Opera
Peckish on Pingjiang
Tianjin driver
Age, height, education
Iran says missile test did not breach nuclear deal with world powers
Ivanka Trump at DC's Chinese Embassy to celebrate Spring Festival with daughter Arabella
New China
Trump signs executive actions to review banking law, retirement saving rule
UN expresses concern over civilian displacement in northeast Aleppo
EU urged to take urgent action to deal with refugee deaths in Mediterranean
Pentagon to buy 90 F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin
Biz China Weekly
Macro-economy
Industries
Companies
Trade
In-depth
Financials
Markets
Jan. 16 - Jan. 22
Doom-mongers on the Chinese economy have relentless energy to question the country's performance, but a string of upbeat economic data should give them the chance to take a break.
Commentary: Japan's alleged anti-China diplomatic scandal is despicable
Russia plans to introduce Chinese language exam
5-magnitude quake hits Tibet; no casualties reported
Lock-up shares worth 291.3 bln yuan eligible for trade
Japan OKs retinal cell transplant using others' iPS cells
British PM says Brexit White Paper to be published Thursday
U.S. travel ban leads to increased stigmatization of Muslim communities: UN rights experts
382 civilians killed in violence, armed conflicts in Iraq in January: UN
HC Slovan Bratislava wins Lokomotiv Jaroslavl 3-2 in Slovakia
Indonesia Fashion Week 2017 opens in Jakarta
At least 37 killed in E. Ukraine in past week
Russian embassy attacked by mortars in Damascus
Dutch soccer legend Cruyff honored with special 5-euro coin
Tusk seeks second term as EU president
Angela Merkel calls for European unity
Study: thirdhand smoke affects weight, blood cell development in mice
Pentagon to buy 90 F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin
State Council safeguards migrant workers' rights
EU Malta summit adopts plan to stem migration
Beijing issues blue alert for smog
Special Reports
Spring Festival 2017
President Xi visits Switzerland, attends WEF annual meeting
Quick Vote
