Mexico rejects Trump's decision to build U.S.-Mexico border wall
01-26 18:08
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said Wednesday that his country rejects the U.S. decision to build a border wall and "will not pay for any wall."
Building U.S.-Mexico border wall not to solve problems of illegal migration
 
