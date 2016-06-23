 
 
Xi demands all-out efforts to rescue Chinese tourists in Malaysia
01-29 21:39
Chinese President Xi Jinping has demanded all-out search and rescue efforts for the 28 Chinese nationals on a boat that sank off Malaysia's Sabah state on North Borneo Saturday evening.
3 Chinese tourists confirmed dead, 6 missing
Snapshots of Chinese celebrating Spring Festival
01-28 21:47
Spring Festival is the most important festival in China, and while the event centers around time spent with the family, this is not the case for everyone.
Beijingers buy less fireworks
Spring Festival enchants foreigners
Trump's refugee ban sparks protests before White House, at over 30 U.S. airports
01-30 05:03
Thousands of protesters rallied in front of the White House on Sunday while demonstrations continued across more than 30 American airports.
Trump's entry ban met by world criticism
 
