Global Edition
China
World
Asia & Pacific
Americas
Europe
Middle East
Africa
Organizations
Catch-all
Opinion
Business
Culture & Edu
Sports
Entertainment
Sci & Tech
Health
Travel
In-Depth
Odd News
Services
Weather
World Clock
Investment
Business
Work in China
Study in China
Visit China
Live in China
Quick info
Database
About China
China
World
Business
Culture
Sports
Entertainment
Science
Health
Topics
G20
CPC
South China Sea
Belt and Road Initiative
AIIB
RMB
Refugee
Zika
IS
Syria
China, Switzerland agree to boost ties, oppose protectionism
01-16 19:44
China and Switzerland on Monday pledged to better develop their innovative strategic partnership and jointly oppose trade protectionism.
Xi's visit opens new era in China-Switzerland partnership
Spotlight: FTAAP to serve as role model for globalization
01-16 12:22
As Chinese President Xi Jinping is visiting Switzerland for an annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, the China-backed Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP) is in the limelight amid rising protectionism in the region and a gloomy forecast of global trade in 2017.
Commentary: Not to allow black swans to derail bullet train of globalization
Chinese premier stresses renovation of rundown areas in 2017
01-16 20:55
Premier Li Keqiang has called for more efforts to expedite the renovation of rundown urban areas and dilapidated houses in 2017, a State Council statement said Monday.
Moscow agrees with Trump that NATO is obsolete: Kremlin
01-16 20:30
The Russian government agrees with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump that NATO is obsolete, the Kremlin said Monday.
•
AIIB unveils 2017 priorities
•
S.Korean prosecutors request arrest of Samsung heir
•
32 killed in Turkish cargo plane crash in Kyrgyzstan
•
News Analysis: Chinese house sales fall
•
Obama: severity of political divide unexpected
•
Airbus China site to deliver first A330 in 2017
More
China
>>
Commentary: Xi's visit opens new era in China-Switzerland partnership
•
China, Switzerland agree to boost ties, oppose protectionism
•
Chinese premier stresses renovation of rundown areas in 2017
•
China makes great contributions to world security, development: Italian expert
•
China's local governments set poverty reduction goals
In-Depth
>>
News Analysis: Paris summit provides "symbolic" support for Palestinian rights
•
Interview: Green technologies key to boosting air quality in Chinese cities: UNEP chief
•
Commentary: Economic globalization at a crucial moment
•
Across China: The workers that make "chunyun" trains run
•
Commentary: Xi's visit opens new era in China-Switzerland partnership
Entertainment
>>
Diesel Black Gold show held in Milan
•
Fadjr Int'l Music Festival held in Tehran
•
Jean-Claude Seferian performs at Int'l Theater in Frankfurt
•
Tao Hong covers fashion magazine
•
Du Ruoxi poses for street snapshots at airport
Odd News
>>
Mickey and Minnie get into Spring Festival spirit in Shanghai
•
Barbie-themed sightseeing bus debuts in Shanghai
•
Snow seen in Odem at Golan Heights
•
No Pants Subway Ride Berlin 2017 held in Germany
•
Icicles seen in Geneva, Switzerland
World
>>
IS group abducts 13 religious scholars in E. Afghan province: official
•
Palestine-Israel issue should not be complicated: Chinese official
•
S.Korean prosecutors request arrest of Samsung heir for bribery charge
•
Obama says severity of political divide in Washington unexpected
•
Media speculations on Britain's quit from EU single market accumulating
Culture & Edu
>>
Lion Dance Competition kicks off in Singapore's Chinatown
•
New book on Chinese migration unveiled for celebration of Spring Festival in Cuba
•
Red lanterns decorated in Hongluo Temple for upcoming Spring Festival
•
Chinese linguist Zhou Youguang dies at 112
•
Fishermen harvest in winter fishing in China's Xinjiang
Sci & Tech
>>
China develops world's brightest EUV free electron laser
•
Rare basement, fireplace excavated at 2,400-year-old palace in NW China
•
Senior official visits scientists ahead of Spring Festival
•
Li Junfeng of China wins UAE's future energy prize
•
China develops world's brightest EUV free electron laser
Travel
>>
People have fun on frozen Lake Velence in Agard, Hungary
•
Shanghai Disney welcomes nearly 6 mln visitors in 7 months
•
In pics: Snow-covered Longcanggou National Forest Park
•
Winter fishing tourism festival celebrated in N China's Inner Mongolia
•
Full moon rises above cherry blossoms tree
Business
>>
U.S. stocks mixed amid economic data, Trump press conference
•
Chinese state-owned aluminum giant returns to profit
•
China's ODI up 44.1 pct in 2016
•
China to reform paid-use mechanism for natural resources
•
Commentary: Economic globalization at a crucial moment
Sports
>>
Ronaldinho planning return to football, says agent
•
La Liga roundup: Happy and unhappy
•
Zhang Shuai cautious ahead of Australian Open round two clash with Riske
•
Top-seeded Murray into round two of Australian open with straight sets win
•
Chinese 8-ball on track to go global
Health
>>
China has 50,000 TCM medical institutions
•
Polio cases reach 13 in Afghanistan in 2016
•
Nine in 10 rural Australians feeling effects of climate change: poll
•
SW China reports new H7N9 case
•
Roast-duck vendor dies from H7N9 bird flu in central China
Forum
>>
Winter cherry bloom in China's Kunming
•
2017 North American Int'l Auto Show held in Detroit
•
Rooster-shaped dough modellings made to greet Chinese lunar new year
•
People celebrate Orthodox Christmas in Tbilisi, Georgia
•
24 Solar Terms: 6 things you may not know about Minor Cold
Video
>>
My Love-Li Sister
Raw: IS unleashes violent offensive on gov’t positions in Syria
RAW: Chinese UTV pilots of Dakar 2017 celebrate victory and chew hardship
New Guinness World Record on playing whipping tops
Deep underground: Drone captures incredible caves homes in C China
China's ascendancy will continue in spite of U.S. pressure: Russian expert
New China
>>
New book on Chinese migration unveiled for celebration of Spring Festival in Cuba
New book on Chinese migration unveiled for celebration of Spring Festival in Cuba
New book on Chinese migration unveiled for celebration of Spring Festival in Cuba
China makes great contributions to world security, development: Italian expert
Biz China Weekly
>>
Macro-economy
|
Industries
|
Companies
Trade
|
In-depth
|
Financials
|
Markets
Jan. 2 - Jan. 8
The Chinese economy ended on a positive note in 2016, with both the manufacturing and service sectors registering strong increases in business activities in the final month of the year, a private survey showed Thursday.
Chinese president hails China-Switzerland "exemplary" partnership
Chinese premier hears opinions on gov't work report
Another round of smog predicted for Beijing
Trump's team raises record 90 million U.S. dollars for inauguration day events
Middle East Peace Conference held in Paris
Media speculations on Britain's quit from EU single market accumulating
Festival lanterns lit up to greet upcoming Spring Festival in Henan
Temple fair of "Happy Spring Festival" held in Vientiane
Chile beats Iceland 1-0 to win China Cup title
Diesel Black Gold show held in Milan
Premier Li stresses renovation of rundown areas in 2017
China, Switzerland agree to boost ties, oppose protectionism
Moscow agrees with Trump that NATO is obsolete: Kremlin
News Analysis: Chinese house sales fall
Murray into round two of Australian open
China eyes stronger economy for western regions
32 killed in Turkish cargo plane crash in Kyrgyzstan
Egypt court nullifies transfer of 2 islands to Saudi Arabia
Obama: severity of political divide unexpected
Airbus China site to deliver first A330 in 2017
Special Reports
>>
President Xi visits Switzerland, attends WEF annual meeting
Yearender 2016
Quick Vote
Do you think artificial intelligence will replace humans since AlphaGo defeated Lee Sedol?
Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Xinhuanet
Xinhuanet App
010020070750000000000000011200000000000000