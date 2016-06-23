 
 
Asia & Pacific
Americas
Europe
Middle East
Africa
Organizations
Catch-all
Opinion
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
China
World
Business
Culture
Sports
Entertainment
Science
Health
 
  G20
  CPC
  South China Sea
  Belt and Road Initiative
  AIIB
  RMB
  Refugee
  Zika
  IS
  Syria
 
 
EU hails "sensible ways" to migration, cautious on transatlantic ties
02-04 02:42
The European Union hailed the measures of more cooperation with Libya adopted Friday at its Malta informal summit as "sensible ways" to address migration.
Angela Merkel calls for European unity
Tusk seeks second term as EU president
U.S. imposes sanctions on Iranian entities, individuals after missile test
02-04 01:02
The United States on Friday announced sanctions on multiple entities and individuals involved in Iran's ballistic missile program and providing support to a military force in Iran.
Iran says to counteract fresh U.S. sanctions
 
China   >>
In-Depth   >>
Entertainment   >>
Odd News   >>
World   >>
Culture & Edu   >>
Sci & Tech   >>
Travel   >>
Business   >>
Sports   >>
Health   >>
Forum   >>
 
Video   >>
New China   >>
Biz China Weekly   >>
Special Reports   >>

Facebook

Twitter

Youtube

Xinhuanet

Xinhuanet App

010020070750000000000000011200000000000000