President Xi visits Switzerland, attends WEF annual meeting
 
 
China, Switzerland agree to boost ties, oppose protectionism
01-16 19:44
China and Switzerland on Monday pledged to better develop their innovative strategic partnership and jointly oppose trade protectionism.
Xi's visit opens new era in China-Switzerland partnership
Spotlight: FTAAP to serve as role model for globalization
01-16 12:22
As Chinese President Xi Jinping is visiting Switzerland for an annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, the China-backed Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP) is in the limelight amid rising protectionism in the region and a gloomy forecast of global trade in 2017.
