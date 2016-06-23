Spotlight: FTAAP to serve as role model for globalization

01-16 12:22 As Chinese President Xi Jinping is visiting Switzerland for an annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, the China-backed Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP) is in the limelight amid rising protectionism in the region and a gloomy forecast of global trade in 2017.

Commentary: Not to allow black swans to derail bullet train of globalization