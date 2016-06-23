Global Edition
China to deepen reform in agricultural sector
02-05 22:09
China will deepen supply-side structural reform in agriculture to develop the sector, according to a policy document released Sunday.
China to raise farmers' income, upgrade agricultural products
China, Australia launch Year of Tourism in Sydney
02-05 21:01
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull have sent their congratulations to the China-Australia Year of Tourism 2017, which was officially launched in Sydney on Sunday.
News Analysis: Is Australia prepared for China-Australia Year of Tourism 2017?
Washington's bitter partisan rivalry continues in Trump's first weeks
02-06 02:32
Not even a month into Donald Trump's presidency, Washington's bitter partisan rivalry continues, with Democrats going hard against the new commander-in-chief.
French left presidential contender Hamon strikes to rally majority
02-06 02:34
After a primary victory, the clock has been ticking for French left presidential nominee Benoit Hamon to unite ranks and rally majority ahead of the upcoming presidential election.
U.S. court turns down request to reinstate Trump's travel ban
Assad extends amnesty offer to surrendering rebels
18 killed, 2 injured in massage parlor fire
Russia denies soldier deaths in Syria
Iran lifts ban on U.S. wrestlers
Trudeau, May vow to counter radicalization
China
People of Miao ethnic group celebrate Spring Festival
18 killed, 2 injured in massage parlor fire
Nearly 1,600 foreigners get China "green cards" in 2016
Two thirds of Nepal's total FDI comes from China in 1st half of FY
China to deepen reform in agricultural sector
Spotlight: Barbs at Iran forebodes more aggressive Trump diplomacy
Spotlight: Trump's travel ban chaos continues as U.S. Justice Dept. appeals judge's blocking
Spotlight: Trump's economic policies to negatively impact Brazil: say analysts
China Focus: New trends of China's overseas travel in Spring Festival
News Analysis: Two Indian states go to polls, big test for Modi's demonetization move
"The Demons Strike Back" promoted in Chongqing
End of era as Black Sabbath to hang up their heavy metal guitars
Xinhua Insight: Chinese flock to cinemas during Spring Festival
Ren Jialun releases fashion shots
2017 Spring Festival sees record holiday box office
Sea lion preys on thresher
Dog sled races held in Poland
Motorsport Expo 2017 held in Russia
Winter swimmers perform in NE China's Harbin
Taipei Int'l Comics and Animation Festival opens
U.S. court turns down request to reinstate Trump's travel ban
At least 50 killed in avalanche in E. Afghan province: source
French left presidential contender Hamon strikes to rally majority
News Analysis: Washington's bitter partisan rivalry continues in Trump's first weeks
Americans divided on media treatment of Trump: Gallup
Annual weaving festival kicks off in Guangxi
WeChat sees record high of Spring Festival holiday red packets
Spotlight: Chinese tourists embrace foreign cultural experience instead of shopping
Australia's ANU ranked in the world's top 10 'international universities'
Lantern parade held to celebrate Lunar New Year in SE China
China scientists develop diseases and insects resistant rice with genome-wide chip
Crucial sea sponge identification made easier by Australian scientists
China to boost development of photovoltaic power technology
535-mln-yr-old creature may be earliest human ancestor: research
Aust'n scientists use soybeans to create "commercially viable" graphene
Spring scenery in China's Yunnan
Tourists visit lantern fair during Lunar New Year holiday in N China's Hebei
China-Nepal airline adds new aircraft in its fleet
Tourists visit lantern fair at Kaifeng in central China's Henan
New air route to link Fuzhou, New York
Alibaba opens Australian, New Zealand headquarters in Melbourne
Banks, dot-com giants among most valuable brands in China
U.S. stocks end mixed amid data, earnings
Economic Watch: China's monetary policy to be more prudent, neutral
China to deepen reform in agricultural sector
Women's ice hockey semifinal at Winter Universiade: China vs Russia
CBA Roundup: Yi Jianlian shines as Guangdong beat Beijing 103-98
Croatia take surprise lead over Spain in Davis Cup
Barca and Atletico both win while Eibar humiliate Valencia
Brazil's Hernanes in talks with Hebei China Fortune
Lung cancer deadliest in China: report
Mom's weight gain likely caused by parental lifestyle: Research
China issues five-year plan on HIV/AIDS prevention
Central China province reports 20th H7N9 case in 2017
Central China province reports new H7N9 case
Lanterns lit up to celebrate Spring Festival
2017 North American Int'l Auto Show held in Detroit
Rooster-shaped dough modellings made to greet Chinese lunar new year
People celebrate Orthodox Christmas in Tbilisi, Georgia
24 Solar Terms: 6 things you may not know about Minor Cold
Protestors march across US capital in solidarity with immigrants
Yao Ming warmly welcomed in Houston before #11 jersey retirement
Reverse travel rush: Beijing highway clogged as holidaymakers get back to work
Chinese make record 6.15 million overseas trips during Spring Festival
The changing face of Sichuan Opera
Peckish on Pingjiang
Mom's weight gain likely caused by parental lifestyle: Research
Chinese embassy confirms three Chinese miners trapped in north Albania
Romanian gov't repeals controversial ordinance modifying Criminal Codes
Washington's bitter partisan rivalry continues in Trump's first weeks
Jan. 23 - Jan. 29
China witnessed a surge in tourist numbers on Friday, the first day of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, official data showed on Saturday.
Commentary: Japan's alleged anti-China diplomatic scandal is despicable
Russia plans to introduce Chinese language exam
5-magnitude quake hits Tibet; no casualties reported
Lock-up shares worth 291.3 bln yuan eligible for trade
Japan OKs retinal cell transplant using others' iPS cells
British PM says Brexit White Paper to be published Thursday
U.S. travel ban leads to increased stigmatization of Muslim communities: UN rights experts
382 civilians killed in violence, armed conflicts in Iraq in January: UN
HC Slovan Bratislava wins Lokomotiv Jaroslavl 3-2 in Slovakia
Indonesia Fashion Week 2017 opens in Jakarta
Iran lifts ban on U.S. wrestlers
China to deepen reform in agricultural sector
Louvre attacker refuses to talk to French investigators: report
China, Australia launch Year of Tourism in Sydney
China's monetary policy to be more prudent, neutral
China unveils first strategic plan for territory development
New trends of China's overseas travel in Spring Festival
Could populist victory in Italy set up euro referendum
Shot Louvre attacker placed into custody
China signals neutral monetary policy with rate hikes
Spring Festival 2017
President Xi visits Switzerland, attends WEF annual meeting
