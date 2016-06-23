 
 
China to deepen reform in agricultural sector
02-05 22:09
China will deepen supply-side structural reform in agriculture to develop the sector, according to a policy document released Sunday.
China to raise farmers' income, upgrade agricultural products
China, Australia launch Year of Tourism in Sydney
02-05 21:01
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull have sent their congratulations to the China-Australia Year of Tourism 2017, which was officially launched in Sydney on Sunday.
News Analysis: Is Australia prepared for China-Australia Year of Tourism 2017?
 
