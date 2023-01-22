Bangladesh to hold presidential poll by Feb. 23: election commission

DHAKA, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- The presidential election of Bangladesh will be held by Feb. 23, the Election Commission (EC)'s secretary Md Jahangir Alam said here on Sunday.

He made the announcement at a news conference Sunday evening at his office, saying the incumbent president Abdul Hamid is not to be re-elected for another term, as the country's constitution allows a maximum of two terms for a person in the post.

Hamid's tenure will expire on April 24.

Alam said the schedule for the presidential election will soon be announced. ■