Chinese Lunar New Year celebrated in Myanmar

YANGON, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar people and the overseas Chinese community here welcomed the Year of the Rabbit on Saturday, the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Representatives from the two countries including Myanmar's State Administration Council (SAC) Chairman Min Aung Hlaing and Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai participated in the celebration.

In his speech at the event, Min Aung Hlaing said that he was very happy to participate in the celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Myanmar and China have the "Paukphaw" (fraternal) friendship, he said.

Myanmar is a true-hearted neighbor for China and the Chinese people, and China is an important neighbor and a comprehensive strategic cooperative partner of Myanmar, he said.

He also extended the new year's greetings, wishing the overseas Chinese in Myanmar and the Chinese people in China and all over the world happiness, good health, wealth and luck.

Speaking at the event, Chinese Ambassador Chen said the two countries will continue to carry on their fraternal friendship, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields and promote the building of a China-Myanmar community with a shared future to better benefit the two peoples.

The celebration filled with a festive atmosphere was held at Yangon's Thuwunna Stadium, which was built and upgraded with Chinese assistance.

The event featured friendly basketball matches between Chinese embassy staff and Myanmar teams, booths displaying cultural items and foods, lion and dragon dances, entertainment programs and fireworks, among others.

The event ended with overseas Chinese representatives singing a song of China-Myanmar friendship. ■