Ethiopian police forces kill over 100 Al-Shabab fighters

ADDIS ABABA, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Authorities in Ethiopia's Somali region announced that they have killed more than 100 Al-Shabab fighters during a failed incursion from neighboring Somalia by the militant group.

In a press statement released on Saturday evening, the Somali Region Communication Bureau said the Al-Shabab fighters were killed earlier this week during a security operation led by the region's special police forces that lasted for three days.

An armed Al-Shabab team that entered the Afder zone of the Somali region four days ago has been completely destroyed, the statement said.

Thirteen vehicles that were used by the militants during their incursion into the southeastern Ethiopia region were destroyed, it said.

Large amounts of food supplies and firearm caches were also captured from the Al-Shabab militants.

Somalia has struggled with the lack of an effective central government since 1991 when former President Mohammed Siad Barre was ousted from power by armed rebellion, leading to a civil war.

The weakness of the central government of Somalia has led to the proliferation of sea piracy, illegal fishing by foreign boats and attacks by terror groups, most notably Al-Shabab. ■