Beijing to build 70 fitness venues in 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Beijing plans to build 70 fitness venues and renovate 3,000 pieces of outdoor fitness equipment in 2023, with the aim of ensuring that the city's residents can walk to a workout venue within 15 minutes.

According to a 2023 work plan announced by the Beijing municipal government on Friday, the Chinese capital will build 10 "example" streets and towns best known for sports exercises, expand 10 sports parks and construct hiking trails.

Beijing will reopen the China Open tennis tournament in 2023 since the event was canceled in 2020 and will continue to host the Beijing Marathon, said the plan. ■