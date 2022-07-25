Jordanian king calls for continued Palestinian-Jordanian coordination

AMMAN, July 24 (Xinhua) -- King Abdullah II of Jordan on Sunday underlined the necessity to step up coordination between Jordan and Palestine, especially ahead of the UN General Assembly sessions in September, according to a royal statement.

The king made the remakes during a meeting with visiting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Amman, where he underscored the kingdom's keenness to reaffirm the centrality of the Palestinian cause in the international community.

Reiterating Jordan's full support of the Palestinian issue, he stressed the importance of keeping the Palestinians involved in regional projects.

The king renewed Jordan's commitment to helping the Palestinians obtain their legitimate rights, saying Jordan will continue to safeguard the holy sites in Jerusalem.

The Palestinian president commended Jordan's efforts to create a political framework to resolve the Palestinian issue. ■