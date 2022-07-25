Plum planting boosts local economy in SW China's Wanyin Village

Local villager She Qixiu harvests plums at a plantation in Wanyin Village of Wulong District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 22, 2022.

The development of agricultural industry in Wanyin Village has stagnated for a long time due to its natural environment of steep slope and barren land. Through repeated attempts, villagers finally gained more income by planting plums on the slope. In 2021, the average income raised by 30,000 yuan per grower. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A villager sells plums to tourists in Wulong District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 22, 2022.

Aerial photo taken on July 22, 2022 shows a plum plantation on a slope in Wanyin Village of Wulong District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

Photo taken on July 22, 2022 shows plums planted on a slope in Wanyin Village of Wulong District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

Villagers sell plums to tourists in Wulong District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 22, 2022.

Local villager Chen Yinggui harvests plums at a plantation in Wanyin Village of Wulong District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 22, 2022.

Local villager Chen Yinggui harvests plums at a plantation in Wanyin Village of Wulong District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 22, 2022.

